© adam121 dreamstime.com

Bosch to increase Hungarian manufacturing capacity

Bosch has signed a co-funding agreement to invest HUF 9.3 billion (EUR 29.48 million) in the Miskolc, Hungary, plant of Robert Bosch Energy and Body Systems Kft, from which HUF 1.4 billion (EUR 4.43 million) is financed by the Hungarian Government.

The plant in Miskolc is one of the fastest developing facilities within the Bosch Group’s Mobility Solutions business sector. “This investment in Miskolc clearly proves that Hungary continues to be an important location for Bosch and underlines the central role of Miskolc plants in the reinforcement of automotive manufacturing in Central Europe,” said Javier González Pareja, representative of the Bosch Group in Hungary.



The purpose of the investment is to enhance the plant’s capacity to manufacture high added-value and cost-effective mobility solutions for the Hungarian market. The plant will therefore have an additional demand for highly professionals and the procurement of the required production lines.



“The capacity expansion is the result of an increased market demand. Given that the Miskolc plant is a major employer in the North Hungary region, our investments considerably help the region in its efforts to catch up and to enhance the level of infrastructure. Our aim is to harmonise market demands with regional possibilities,” said Dr. Frank-Stephan Kupfer, commercial plant manager at the Bosch plant in Miskolc.



In the past three years, Robert Bosch Energy and Body Systems Kft. in Miskolc has completed several production expansions and R&D projects with EU co-funding.