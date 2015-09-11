© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Another contract win for Texcel

UK-baser CEM Texcel Technology has signed a new major contract with a new customer, the agreement carries an estimated value of GBP 2.1 million over the three year contract duration.

The new customer comes from the food industry, where equipment reliability and flexibility in supply are important factors. Texcel will support the costumer with the PCB assembly as well as final assembly of the electronics system for a complex x-ray inspection machine.



Sarah McNamara, Texcel’s sales manager said “This is great news for Texcel and our customer as there are lots of opportunities for us to mutually benefit over the contract period. Our high reliability manufacturing facilities, technical expertise and flexibility in supply gave Texcel the edge”.