Incap partners with Comsel on IoT-equipment

EMS provider Incap Corporation and developer of Internet of Things (IoT)-solutions Comsel System Ltd have signed an agreement on the manufacture of IoT-equipment.

Devices to be manufactured by Incap are among others communication modules used for remote data acquisition and control for the energy sector. Besides the manufacture Incap will also take care of the final assembly (Box-Build) and delivers the products directly to the customers of Comsel System.



TeliaSonera and the consultancy firm Arthur D Little estimate the total Nordic IoT- market, including all kinds of IoT-solutions, to reach 100 million connected objects by 2018 according to a recent report.



Teemu Pokela, Director of Business Development at Incap: "We are very pleased that Comsel has chosen us as their manufacturing partner. Being a member of their innovative and continuously improving supply chain is an inspiring task for us, also because Internet of Things is highly interesting business with great potential and exciting outlook. The partnership provides us with steady revenue and new opportunities for further expansion of our business."



Kristian Heimonen, CEO of Comsel: "For Comsel it is important to team up with a partner who is willing to understand our customers needs and demands, today and tomorrow. In the rapidly changing field we operate in, we continuously need to improve ourselves and this can only be done in the right partnership. Important qualities we looked for in a partner included the ability to combine flexibility with high quality deliveries to the right price at the right time, and to do so with the lowest possible environmental impact. In Incap, we have found a partner with these abilities, and a desire for continuous improvement. We are looking forward to a long-term partnership together with Incap."