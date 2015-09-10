© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Bombardier’s joint venture wins contract in China

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation's JV Bombardier CPC Propulsion System Co. Ltd. (BCP), has signed another contract with the Chinese New United Group (NUG) to provide MITRAC propulsion and control equipment for the Beijing Mass Transit Railway Operation Corporation.

This is the fourth contract that the joint venture has signed for Chinese urban mass transit systems in 2015.



The total value of this year’s four contracts is approximately CNY 866 million (USD 136 million). BT’s direct share in the four contracts is valued at approximately CNY 193 million (USD 30 million). Bombardier owns 50% of the shares in BCP and the joint venture is jointly controlled by Bombardier and New United Group.



This most recent contract is for Beijing Metro Line 16 and its scope includes engineering, manufacturing, testing, commissioning as well as the initial delivery of spare parts for traction converters. Jianwei Zhang, President and Chief Country Representative, Bombardier China, said, “This latest order is one of our eleven public tenders won in China for propulsions and control equipment since 2014. We are very proud to continuously power the rapid development of Chinese urban mass transit systems with our proven and reliable technology. As always, Bombardier is committed to delivering high quality products on time.”



The equipment for the recent four contracts will be supplied from Bombardier Transportation’s facilities in Västerås, Sweden and Changzhou, China. Once delivered, Chinese vehicle manufacturers will mount the components on metro trains for operation in the Chinese cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Tianjin.