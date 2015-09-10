© ginasanders dreamstime.com

Autoliv expands brake systems business with new JV

Autoliv has entered into a definitive agreement to establish a Joint Venture JV with Nissin Kogyo.

The automotive fleet of tomorrow is said to be characterised by integrated active and passive safety systems operating in harmony, for the best total safety solutions.



Therefore, Autoliv and Nissin Kogyo intend to form a new JV in the product areas of “Brake Control and Brake Apply Systems”. The intent is that Autoliv would own 51% of the joint venture and have management control. All in line with consolidation purposes and in accordance with US GAAP accounting principles.



The JV will combine the current brake control business of Autoliv with a “carve-out” of Nissin Kogyo’s automotive braking business.



With manufacturing facilities in Japan, China and the United States, the JV will include approximately 2'000 technical, commercial, manufacturing and administrative employees focused upon the design, development and production of “Brake Control and Brake Apply Systems” for the global light vehicle market. The JV will have three engineering sites and two test tracks.



"This joint venture expands our capability in safety systems and strengthens a key building block in the actuator area of our portfolio towards autonomous driving. With this joint venture we further reinforce our commitment to a safety systems approach to real life safety”, says Autoliv Chairman, President & CEO Jan Carlson.