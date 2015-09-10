© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Norwegian Avinor selects WAM from Saab

Saab has been selected by Avinor Air Navigation Services, Norway’s air navigation service provider, to deploy multilateration technology for air traffic surveillance coverage across all of Norway along with surface surveillance for Norwegian airports.

Avinor’s NORWAM system will provide air traffic surveillance data to the ARTAS (advanced surveillance data system) tracker through a constellation of sensors installed throughout the country. The system will replace several existing radars which have reached their end-of-life dates.



The surveillance data will be fully compliant with all applicable standards in the different airspaces such as Enroute, TMA, CTR and surface coverage volumes. The first phase of the project is to implement WAM coverage for TMAs and CTRs within three regions of Norway. Over the coming years, Avinor plans to expand the coverage across the nation.



“We are pleased to have signed this contract with Saab. Saab’s technology will help us to provide the best possible service to our customers in the coming years, at a lower cost than traditional radar,” says managing director of Avinor ANS, Anders Kirsebom.



“WAM will improve coverage, accuracy and redundancy over traditional radar at a lower initial and life cycle cost. Saab’s multilateration sensor is a rugged, reliable solution that meets the performance requirements for this difficult operating area,” said Anders Carp, head of Traffic Management, Saab.