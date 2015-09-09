© trueffelpix dreamstime.com

Sparton Corporation appoints new CFO

Joseph G. McCormack has been appointed as Sparton Corporation's new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Joseph McCormack most recently joined Sparton as a Senior Financial Consultant in June of 2015. Previously, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of Ingenient Technologies, a provider of embedded multimedia systems and solutions where he was responsible for the worldwide financial organization as well as to drive strategic initiatives.



“We are pleased to have Joe transition from financial consultant to the Chief Financial Officer role,” said Cary Wood, President and CEO of Sparton. “Joe has held several challenging financial leadership roles and has excelled in many diverse areas. Having observed his financial leadership capabilities first-hand, he is more than qualified to serve as Sparton’s CFO and we are looking forward to leveraging his expertise for both the day-to-day financial operations of the Company and long-term strategic planning.”