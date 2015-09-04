© kritchanut dreamstime.com

Nordson expands with acquisition of MatriX Technologies

Nordson Corporation has acquired Munich, Germany-based MatriX Technologies GmbH, a manufacturer of automated X-ray inspection (AXI) equipment.

MatriX employs approximately 100 people at its German headquarters and branch offices in Singapore, China and the USA. The business will operate as part of Nordson’s Advanced Technology Systems segment and will be integrated into the company’s existing test and inspection platform which includes the Nordson DAGE X-ray and bond test and YESTECH automated optical inspection product lines. MatriX revenues for 2014 were approximately EUR 26 million.



“MatriX solutions are aligned with the market trend towards X-ray inspection of critical electronic parts, advanced components and final product assemblies manufactured in high-volume series production,” said Michael F. Hilton, Nordson President and Chief Executive Officer. “Key drivers for AXI inspection equipment include increased board complexity from further product miniaturizations and the growing trend towards fast and fully automated, less labor intensive production lines requiring high-speed in-line AXI solutions for a 100% process control and yield protection. By adding MatriX to our strong existing test and inspection platform, Nordson can now offer customers a full range of automated and manual, in-line and batch X-ray inspection solutions (AXI and MXI), automated optical inspection systems (AOI), and bond testers.”



MatriX Managing Director Marc Sperschneider added, “We are looking forward to joining Nordson and capitalizing on the wide range of synergies in core X-ray technologies, joint R&D and new product development which will further strengthen our leading position in the AXI market.”