Fuji Electric opens engineering & assembly facility

Fuji Electric announced that they have opened a new 37'000 square foot engineering and assembly facility in Roanoke, Virginia, US.

The facility will focus on assembly of their Variable Speed Drive Custom Panels, Uninterruptible Power Systems (UPS), and Auxiliary Power Systems (APS).



“Fuji Electric’s U.S. Engineering team has been operating out of our original Roanoke, Virginia facility since June 2007, so when we decided to open a larger facility and expand our engineering and production efforts, Roanoke was a natural fit for our business,” said Philip Charatz, President and CEO of Fuji Electric Corp. of America. “The city has a strong manufacturing presence with a large pool of qualified, skilled employees, and this new facility will give us the ability to support our increasing Drives business along with our other growing divisions. “



The facility has begun production on custom panels for Drives customers and will conduct assembly, witness testing and sales training on their newly released Uninterruptible Power Systems. Production on APS products will begin in November.



“Today’s manufacturing trends require flexibility and rapid responses to customer’s evolving needs,” said Larry Butkovich, General Manager of the Roanoke facility. “Fuji Electric has a worldwide reputation for our engineering and manufacturing capabilities, and we look forward to using our century of experience to strengthen our presence in the U.S. market.”