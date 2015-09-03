© baloncici dreamstime.com

Blue Ocean Robotics ApS expands operations into Sweden

Blue Ocean Robotics ApS, a provider of emerging robots and automation solutions, have opened operations in Sweden, with an office located in Västerås.

The new office enables the company to provide emerging robotic solutions sales and services to the healthcare, education and manufacturing sectors.



“We are extremely excited to continue our expansion in the Nordic Region,” says Claus Risager, co-founder and partner of Blue Ocean Robotics ApS. “Our expanding global footprint is a tribute to the talent and commitment of our employees and our partners.”



The Swedish company will operate under the name Blue Ocean Robotics Sweden AB and will be led by Lennart Karlsson, who has a background as R&D Director of the Camfil Group, Managing Director at Camfil Innovation AB, Co-founder at Idea2Innovation Sweden AB and member of the Management Team at the Swedish Innovation Cluster Robotdalen.