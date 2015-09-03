© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Ericsson invests in second facility in India

Swedish Ericsson is planning to invest some USD 15-20 million in a new manufacturing facility in India.

Ericsson is constructing its second manufacturing facility in Pune, India, to manufacture radio equipment, which would be exported to some 180 cournties, CEO Hans Vestberg told Times of India.



The new facility is expected to be up and running by mid 2016.