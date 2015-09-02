© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

New copper plating line at Amphenol Invotec

Amphenol Invotec Limited is pleased to announce further investment in its copper plating capability, following the installation and commissioning of an additional automatic plating line at its Tamworth, UK, facility.

With the growth in sequential PCBs, increasing demands for copper filled microvia and conductive resin filled vias Amphenol Invotec has increased the copper plating capacity in order to support these demands.



The new automatic line will almost double capacity for Panel Plate, Pattern Plate and more than double Copper Via Fill, and, will run in parallel to the existing automatic plating line.



This new line, as with the existing line, has been manufactured and installed by Process Automation International Limited (PAL) who are recognised in the industry as the leaders in the field of plating line manufacturers. Copper Plate chemistry for the new line is supplied by Atotech who also supply the chemistry for the existing line.



Jason Clewes, Operations Manager at Amphenol Invotec Tamworth facility commented: “This is a major investment delivering the scale and flexibility to support growing customer volume, accelerated lead-times, and contingency to our existing line.”