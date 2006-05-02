Electronics Production | May 02, 2006
Cavendish Kinetics raises $15.5 Million
Additional investors from US and Germany will accelerate progress in ultra-low power memory technology.
Cavendish Kinetics has closed its second round of venture capital funding raising an additional $15.5 million dollars and increasing the number of investors to 10. The new funds will be used to
continue the development of its Nanomech(tm) technology and expand its market presence among IDMs, fabless semiconductor companies and CMOS foundries.
The new round of investment is being led by Tallwood Venture Capital from Palo Alto, CA and Munich-based Wellington Partners. They will be joined by additional investment from the lead investor from the first round, Celtic House Venture Partners and other first round investors Clarium Holdings Ltd., Torteval Investments Ltd. and a private investor involved in Cavendish's first round. With this second round of funding, Cavendish Kinetics will add to its Board of Directors Luis Arzubi
from Tallwood Venture Capital and Bart Markus from Wellington Partners.
Dr Mike Beunder, CEO of Cavendish Kinetics, said, "We are delighted to have two extremely well respected venture capital firms lead our second round. The addition of Luis and Bart to our Board of Directors will help us as we shift development emphasis to our embedded non-volatile re-programmable Nanomech-based memory which will provide the broadest application markets for Cavendish. There are growing demands in automotive, microcontroller and analog/mixed-signal applications, for an ultra-low power and very robust form of CMOS compatible embedded non-volatile memory. Our embedded flash technology is perfectly positioned to fill these
demands."
"As this is the first IP company that Tallwood has invested in, we were cautious," stated Luis Arzubi of Tallwood Venture Capital. "We came to the conclusion that Cavendish Kinetics has extraordinary technology and is poised to become a leading company in the embedded NVM space."
"The market opportunity in the embedded NVM space is exceptional," stated Bart Markus of Wellington Partners. "The superior characteristics of Cavendish's technology along with the excellent team told us that Cavendish would be a leader in this field."
Cavendish Kinetics, a spin-off of Cambridge University, and founded by Professor Charles G. Smith, has developed micro-mechanical memory elements and perfected the process of integrating them into standard CMOS, or any other process, creating a more flexible memory option that does not alter the underlying design and process technology. Existing design and IP semiconductor process investments can now be efficiently reused in applications where non-volatile memory needs to be added to existing semiconductor production.
continue the development of its Nanomech(tm) technology and expand its market presence among IDMs, fabless semiconductor companies and CMOS foundries.
The new round of investment is being led by Tallwood Venture Capital from Palo Alto, CA and Munich-based Wellington Partners. They will be joined by additional investment from the lead investor from the first round, Celtic House Venture Partners and other first round investors Clarium Holdings Ltd., Torteval Investments Ltd. and a private investor involved in Cavendish's first round. With this second round of funding, Cavendish Kinetics will add to its Board of Directors Luis Arzubi
from Tallwood Venture Capital and Bart Markus from Wellington Partners.
Dr Mike Beunder, CEO of Cavendish Kinetics, said, "We are delighted to have two extremely well respected venture capital firms lead our second round. The addition of Luis and Bart to our Board of Directors will help us as we shift development emphasis to our embedded non-volatile re-programmable Nanomech-based memory which will provide the broadest application markets for Cavendish. There are growing demands in automotive, microcontroller and analog/mixed-signal applications, for an ultra-low power and very robust form of CMOS compatible embedded non-volatile memory. Our embedded flash technology is perfectly positioned to fill these
demands."
"As this is the first IP company that Tallwood has invested in, we were cautious," stated Luis Arzubi of Tallwood Venture Capital. "We came to the conclusion that Cavendish Kinetics has extraordinary technology and is poised to become a leading company in the embedded NVM space."
"The market opportunity in the embedded NVM space is exceptional," stated Bart Markus of Wellington Partners. "The superior characteristics of Cavendish's technology along with the excellent team told us that Cavendish would be a leader in this field."
Cavendish Kinetics, a spin-off of Cambridge University, and founded by Professor Charles G. Smith, has developed micro-mechanical memory elements and perfected the process of integrating them into standard CMOS, or any other process, creating a more flexible memory option that does not alter the underlying design and process technology. Existing design and IP semiconductor process investments can now be efficiently reused in applications where non-volatile memory needs to be added to existing semiconductor production.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments