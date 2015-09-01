© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Hanza and Metalliset join forces – the deal is complete

The merger between Swedish Hanza and Finnish Metalliset Group has been finalized. The new group will consist of approximately 1500 people with a turnover exceeding EUR 160 million.

The deal is done partly in shares; therefore the resulting company becomes a Finnish-Swedish owned company



The deal is valued at over EUR 7 million and consists of a cash part and share part, resulting in the previous owners of Metalliset becoming the largest owners of the new Hanza group.



"Metalliset is an extremely well-run business and this deal is an important step for our further development” said Erik Stenfors, CEO of Hanza. "We see great synergies and the management in Metalliset adds market-leading expertise in mechanics”



"Hanza's business model with complete manufacturing solutions creates new opportunities for our existing customers”, says Matti Hirvonen, CEO of Metalliset. "Thus we see that this deal provides a continued good future for Metalliset Group."