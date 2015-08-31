© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

MicroCare expands European division

MicroCare Europe bvba informs that the company has appointed Steve Playdon to the position of Regional Business Manager.

Steve Playdon began his business career in the sales and service of consumer electronics. He moved into a specialised niche in the print industry, manufacturing and supplying speciality labels.



He also has held sales positions in the electronics sector at ADT Fire and Security and then at Morse Watchmans Inc. He moved to PACE Europe Ltd. in 2012 as their Export Sales Manager.