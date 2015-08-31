© pichetw dreamstime.com_hand pushing information button on touch screen

Mycronic receives order for a mask writer based on the replacement strategy

Mycronic has received yet another order for a mask writer, built on the Prexision platform, replacing an older system for manufacturing of display photomasks.

The system, sold to a customer in Asia, is scheduled to be delivered during the second half of 2016.



Mycronic offers mask writers for the manufacturing of photomasks within different fields of application. These areas are display manufacturing (for TV, smart phones and tablets among other things) and applications within the multi-purpose market, a broad segment comprising many different application areas.



”Our customer needs to secure an effective photomask production and has decided to exchange one of the older systems. Through our replacement offering the customer gets a scalable mask writer, which provides the possibility to further upgrade the mask writer later on,” says Magnus Råberg, Senior VP & General Manager for business area PG at Mycronic AB. ”It is gratifying to see how well our replacement strategy meets customers' needs. Over the past seven months, we have received three orders from our customers in Asia”.



The price level for a replacement mask writer built on the Prexision platform is normally in the range of USD 12–16 million depending on the configuration and type of machine traded in.