© denso

Denso expands manufacturing lines in US

Global auto supplier Denso is adding 500 jobs and investing USD 400 million to expand its electronics manufacturing capabilities and build a new warehouse at its Denso Manufacturing Tennessee (DMTN) manufacturing facility in Maryville.

The new 186,528-square-foot warehouse allows DMTN to consolidate its various warehouse operations in the Maryville area into one located on its campus, and the additional manufacturing space will be used to produce products such as head-up displays, meters and electronic control units. The warehouse is due to be completed by October 2017.



"Denso is committed to strengthening and expanding its product development and manufacturing capabilities across the region, and we're excited about the additional opportunities this expansion will bring to our company, our employees, the Maryville community and the state of Tennessee," said Jack Helmboldt, president of DMTN.



In January 2013, Denso announced it would invest nearly USD 1 billion in North America over the next four years, which will result in more than 2,000 jobs across the region. More than USD 750 million will be invested in the United States alone, along with more than 1,200 jobs.



"Last year when I walked through the Denso plant, it was bursting at the seams," said Senator Lamar Alexander. "These 500 new jobs are one more example of how the auto industry has spread into 80 of Tennessee's 95 counties to become the main contributor to raising our family incomes. There is no better way to celebrate Denso's 25 years in Blount County."