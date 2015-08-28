© vladek dreamstime.com

Yorqin Chiroqlar starts production in Uzbekistan

Yorqin Chiroqlar, an Uzbek-South Korean joint venture, will start the production of energy-efficient LED lamps in the special industrial zone Jizzakh.

The venture was founded by Jizzakh PTES of Uzbekenergo and OWELL (South Korea). For the project - valued at a cost of USD 2.5 million - currently has the equipment installed, confirms the Uzbek embassy in the UK on their website.