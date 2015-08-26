© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Libra Industries acquires ACD

Libra Industries, a privately held electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider, has acquired ACD. The facility in Richardson, TX will now operate as the Libra Industries ACD Facility.

Like Libra Industries, ACD is an electronics contract manufacturer that produces printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs). Libra Industries has hired Scott Fillebrown, CTO, and Steve Schwaebler, VP of Operations, to operate the Libra Industries ACD Facility and ACD employees will join the Libra Industries team.



From its four manufacturing facilities in Northeast Ohio and now Texas, Libra Industries serves a diverse base of industries such as medical, military/aerospace, industrial and LED lighting.