© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Sunny day in Tampere

Suunto strengthens its mobile expertise by opening a new Competence Center in Tampere.

"It's been great to influence the decision of a company such as Suunto to invest in the Tampere region and we’ll continue providing the best possible services to help them get established quickly in the region”, says Oula Välipakka from Tampere Region Economic Development Agency Tredea.



Suunto starts iOS and Android talent recruitment for the new centre immediately. Sami Männistö knows that talented professionals can be found in Tampere. He started in August as Head of the Mobile Competence Centre, strengthening the team with his long experience in international software development and mobile and web service start-ups.



"We will immediately start recruiting both Android and iOS experts to the new unit, and during this autumn the aim is to increase the size of the unit to about ten persons," says Sami Männistö about the recruitment needs.



"Tampere is an excellent location for us. Suunto's parent company, Amer Sports, recently acquired the sports service company Sports Tracker, and a part of the Sports Tracker team is already located here. In addition, there’s good talent in the Tampere area considering the recruitment needs of the unit".