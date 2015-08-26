© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 26, 2015
Sunny day in Tampere
Suunto strengthens its mobile expertise by opening a new Competence Center in Tampere.
"It's been great to influence the decision of a company such as Suunto to invest in the Tampere region and we’ll continue providing the best possible services to help them get established quickly in the region”, says Oula Välipakka from Tampere Region Economic Development Agency Tredea.
Suunto starts iOS and Android talent recruitment for the new centre immediately. Sami Männistö knows that talented professionals can be found in Tampere. He started in August as Head of the Mobile Competence Centre, strengthening the team with his long experience in international software development and mobile and web service start-ups.
"We will immediately start recruiting both Android and iOS experts to the new unit, and during this autumn the aim is to increase the size of the unit to about ten persons," says Sami Männistö about the recruitment needs.
"Tampere is an excellent location for us. Suunto's parent company, Amer Sports, recently acquired the sports service company Sports Tracker, and a part of the Sports Tracker team is already located here. In addition, there’s good talent in the Tampere area considering the recruitment needs of the unit".
Suunto starts iOS and Android talent recruitment for the new centre immediately. Sami Männistö knows that talented professionals can be found in Tampere. He started in August as Head of the Mobile Competence Centre, strengthening the team with his long experience in international software development and mobile and web service start-ups.
"We will immediately start recruiting both Android and iOS experts to the new unit, and during this autumn the aim is to increase the size of the unit to about ten persons," says Sami Männistö about the recruitment needs.
"Tampere is an excellent location for us. Suunto's parent company, Amer Sports, recently acquired the sports service company Sports Tracker, and a part of the Sports Tracker team is already located here. In addition, there’s good talent in the Tampere area considering the recruitment needs of the unit".
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments