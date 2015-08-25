© cumypah dreamstime.com

Sharp and Hon Hai still trying to figure out the future

Sharp corp is in talks with Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn) regarding a tie-up in the flat panel display business.

Reuters have spoken to sources familiar with the matter. The sources said that under the proposed plan, Sharp would spin off the battered display unit and form a separate unit ahead of investments from Hon Hai.



The two companies had earlier talks already back in 2012 but Sharp then felt that Hon Hai would get too much control. However, the companies still operate a joint plant in japanese Osaka producing large LCD-panels.