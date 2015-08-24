© enruta dreamstime.com

Saab receives british radar order

Defence and security company Saab has received orders from the UK Ministry of Defence for additional Giraffe AMB radar systems plus upgrades of the existing systems and associated equipment. The order value is approximately 64 million euro.

"We are delighted to have agreed this significant expansion and upgrade of the Giraffe AMB fleet with the UK MoD. We are looking forward to supporting both potential mission deployments and further system evolutions based on our spiral development plan for Giraffe", says Micael Johansson, head of Saab business area Electronic Defence Systems.



The Giraffe AMB radar provides a 360 update of the air situation out to 120 km every second. It can operate in challenging environments such as mountains, complex coastal regions and wind farm areas.



Development and production will take place in Gothenburg, Sweden. Deliveries will start during the second half of 2015 and continue until 2018.