Microsoft confirms: Closes the Salo unit

In early July, Microsoft reported that they would cut hard among employees. As expected, Microsoft now confirmes that the Salo development unit is sacrificed.

It is the old Nokia handset product development in Salo that will be the most heavily affected when Microsoft is transforming the business. A total of 2'300 jobs are lost in Finland because of the changes.



This is part of a major restructuring program in which 7'800 jobs will be cut, foremost in the handset business, Reuters writes. The two Finnish facilities in Espoo and Tampere will remain in operation.