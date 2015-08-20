© baloncici dreamstime.com

Looking to sell BB Electronics

The Danish EMS Group BB Electronics is about to be sold. Sources claim that the private equity fund Axcel wants to find a new owner for the business.

The Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten writes that equity fund Axcel, who has owned BB Electronics for 17 years, now wants to find new owners. The newspaper writes that the fund are looking "high and low" after a new buyer to take over the business.



The last three years the deficit for BB Electronis has been some DKK 50 million (6,7 million euro) the newspaper writes. Axcel therefore contacted the investment bank Carnegie to find a buyer, sources confirm to the newspaper.