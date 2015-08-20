© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Challenging first half for Aspocomp

Net sales for the first six months has fallen by 26 percent.

Finnish printed circuit board manufacturer, Aspocomp, has previously announced they are lowering the earnings forecast for the year. Today, the company presented the figures for the first half of 2015.



The turnover is EUR 8.9 million, down from EUR 12.1 million for the same period last year. Operating profit excluding non-recurring costs landed at EUR -0.2 million (0.2).



“Net sales amounted to EUR 8.9 million for the review period, down EUR 3.1 million compared to the reference period of the previous year. Demand from our three major customers was clearly weaker than expected, with a year-on-year decline of EUR 4.5 million in deliveries. The other customers’ level of demand has evolved according to the strategy and increased by about 30 percent (EUR 1.3 million) compared to the reference period", CEO Mikko Montonen says.