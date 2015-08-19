© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Stadium Group acquires Stontronics Ltd

Stadium Group plc has acquired Stontronics Ltd, a global provider of power supplies, AC-DC adapters, LED drivers, DC-DC convertors, transformers and other specialist power products, based in Reading, UK.

The deal follows a sequence of technology acquisitions by the company as it pursues a growth strategy in the electronics arena.



Charlie Peppiatt, CEO of Stadium Group Plc commented:



“This exciting acquisition supports our Group strategy to build a leading design-led electronic technology solutions group with a portfolio of value-adding complementary products, design and integration capabilities. Supported by a global footprint, we aim to simplify the supply chain and reduce time to market for our customers.”



Stontronics will join Stadium’s Technology Products division and work closely alongside their existing Power Products business, Stadium Power.



Paul Branston, Managing Director of Stontronics added:



“Stontronics’ extensive range of power products, strong supplier network and established distribution partnerships complements Stadium Power, offering synergies, economies of scale and a much stronger proposition to our mutual OEM customers. We are delighted with the benefits this acquisition will bring to Stontronics through product and sector synergies, cross-selling opportunities and improved economies of scale.”