© wizzyfx dreamstime.com

Kongsberg: Orders for HOSS-systems

Kongsberg Maritime Ltd (KML) Camera Group has been awarded multiple contracts for supply of the recently upgraded Helicopter Observation Surveillance System (HOSS).

HOSS is designed for real time video monitoring of heli-deck operations in extreme low-light conditions aboard Naval Surface Ships.



All recent contracts will receive the latest version of HOSS. The upgraded system now fully supports IP (Internet Protocol) and can be integrated to 3rd party Video Management Software packages, which are becoming increasingly popular on board new build vessels and are being retro-fitted into existing vessels during mid-life upgrades.



The HOSS system upgrade was successfully implemented and trialled in early 2015 and the first units are set for delivery to the end users in Q3.