Samsung creating 30'000 new jobs

South Korean Tech giant Samsung said it will create somewhere close to 30'000 new jobs over the coming two years – to help battle youth unemployment.

The report comes from news agency Yonhap.



The plan includes to offer traineeships to 3,000 candidates who are seeking to work for one of the company's subcontractors. The trainees and interns will then, the news-agency reports, be given an opportunity to apply for positions at Samsung affiliates or subcontractors. This has another benefit. The subcontractors are seen by applicants as less attractive than the big companies. Therefore, recruiting talent to the subcontractors has been more difficult.



Samsung will also hire some 1'600 workers from specialized high schools and universities to work in the IT Sector, Mobile, Semiconductors and Software.



The news agency reports that another 8'600 internships will be created in financial and sales. Samsung will additionally hire 2,000 insurance salespeople in the coming months.



Samsung is also expected to boost the electronics plants, and are expected to hire some 10,000 people up to 2017.