KK Group sells ELOGIC A/S

Danish KK Group has signed an agreement with Micro Matic A/S in which the latter takes over the manufacturer of electrical boards, ELOGIC A/S.

Micro Matic A/S takes over ELOGIC A/S from KK Group, parent company of KK Wind Solutions.



“This is a natural step in our strategy to focus our business exclusively on electrical systems for wind turbines, an area in which we have 35 years of experience. We are pleased to be able to ensure a continued strong ownership for ELOGIC, while now focusing entirely on further strengthening and growing KK Wind Solutions,” says CEO Tommy G. Jespersen, KK Group and KK Wind Solutions.



ELOGIC has more than 40 years of experience in development, production, installation and service of electrical boards. The divestment includes ELOGIC’s headquarters in Løsning, Denmark, and production facilities in Szczecin, Poland. All 158 employees will continue to be employed under the ownership of Micro Matic A/S.