80 million dollar order to BAE Systems

The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a contract to overhaul and upgrade Mk 45 systems on U.S. Navy Destroyer Class (DDG) ships.

The initial contract of approximately $80 million includes the upgrade of six guns to the Mod 4 configuration, with an option for four additional guns expected to be exercised in 2016, bringing the full value of the contract to $130 million.



The Mod 4 capability upgrades include a 62-caliber barrel, strengthened gun and mount subsystems, enhanced advanced control systems, a reduced signature, and low maintenance gun shield. The operational and performance improvements are designed to support potential increased ranges for Naval Surface Fire Support achieved through future extended range guided munitions.



“Our combat-proven Mk 45 Naval Gun System provides ships with an effective weapon for anti-surface, strike, fire support, and anti-air warfare combat,” said Joseph Senftle, vice president and general manager of Weapon Systems at BAE Systems. “This award strengthens our position in large caliber guns and promotes the United States’ naval gun industrial base.”



Work on this contract will be performed in Louisville, Kentucky, with support from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Delivery of the first upgraded gun will take place in October 2017 with the last delivery scheduled for January 2020.