© andrey semenov dreamstime.com

Inertial Sensing Systems Expected to Increase to $8.5bn by 2018

The Inertial Sensor is a measurement unit which measures velocity, gravitational force and orientation of a moving object. And growth is on the horizon, Research and Markets writes.

The findings from Research and Markets comes from a new report called "Inertial Sensing Systems and Its Components Market (2013 - 2019) "



The Inertial Sensor is a measurement unit which measures velocity, gravitational force and orientation of a moving object. These include airplanes, missiles, drones, ships and underwater vehicles. This system is used extensively for its artificial intelligence to reach location without any static or digital interference.



The Inertial sensor uses multiple components like gyroscopes, accelerometers, GPS and encoders. Events and changes in the inertial sensor market hence directly affect all the above markets. The global market is expected to grow at 10.5% CAGR for the next 5 years. The current market size of around $6.2bn is expected to increase to $8.5bn by 2018.



The rapid growth in the Inertial Sensor market has a direct impact on the market of its components like accelerometers, gyroscopes, GPS and encoders. The Inertial MEMS market has forecast of 8-10% CAGR in the next 5 years. Accelerometer and gyroscope market investments are growing at a very fast pace due to increase in the demand for the Inertial Sensors. The potential market growth for GPS is between 4-6% between the same period.