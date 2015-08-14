© sadik guelec dreamstime.com (Picture as illustration only)

CLW: Strike at Baoxing

Workers at Dongguan Baoxing Electronics (working with Samsung, Nokia and others, according to CLW) have been on strike for multiple days to demand compensation after the company announced it would relocate operations to another district in Dongguan.

During the demonstration, workers held up a banner directly mentioning Samsung as a Baoxing client, China Labor Watch (CLW) writes. An online company profile also mentions that Baoxing, a Korean-invested company, is a supplier to brand companies that include Nokia, LG, Samsung, Fengda, and Coolpad. The factory is located in the Hengkeng Sanhe Industrial Park of Dongguan’s Liaobu Township.



China Labor Watch sent an investigator to the scene of the factory yesterday. Workers said that on August 7, Baoxing announced in a management meeting that the company’s operations would move to another location in Dongguan’s Chashan area.



China Labor Watch writes:



"On August 10, team leaders mobilized workers, telling them to clock in, stop work, and use the day to prepare for a strike action.



On the next day, workers clocked in again and proceeded to carry a sit-in in the factory dormitory’s cafeteria. Despite rain on August 11, workers continued to demonstrate with banners, demanding compensation from management.



On August 12, workers climbed up to the roof of the production building, holding a banner that read “Samsung’s supplier BSE peddles human rights. Give me back my human rights. Give me compensation.” The workers’ action gained the attention of local police, who arrived at the plant to mediate. The management at this point told workers that there would not be a relocation.



On August 13, a worker representative, who is also a low-level supervisor, told CLW that Baoxing workers went on strike because they feared they would be left without any compensation as the company moved. Many workers have been at Baoxing for seven or eight years, she said, and many people have not received full insurance contributions during that time. She said that she herself only had a 100 RMB ($16) contribution for insurance taken out of her monthly wages, which is less than the minimum required by regulations. The factory also did not provide monthly housing fund contributions as required by law, she said."