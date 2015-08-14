© milan jurkovic dreamstime.com

Altus Strengthens its Management Team in the UK

Altus Group, a distributor of capital equipment for the electronics assembly industry, will be strengthening their management team in the UK with the appointment of a new applications manager who will oversee technical applications within the company.

Having joined from 3D measurement and inspection equipment provider Koh Young, Tony Wood will help in enhancing Altus’ support to the Korean brands’ SPI and AOI customers.



Richard Booth, Altus Group general manager said:



“I am thrilled that Tony has joined our team. He shares our values and our focus on providing the best capital equipment

to meet a customers’ requirements, and he places the same strong emphasis as we do on the customer experience. Tony has shown himself to be an extraordinary leader throughout his career and has a proven track record within the industry.



“Tony is a well-known figure in the electronics industry through his work at Koh Young and his extensive skills and knowledge of the brand will help in supporting our customers with this leading manufacturer. He will be instrumental in ensuring Altus’ customers receive the best possible service when purchasing Koh Young equipment.”