Invisio communications-solutions gaining ground

Danish Invisio has today, through its partner Marlborough Communications Ltd., been awarded a contract for supplying the UK MoD (Ministry of Defense) with a tactical hearing protection system for dismounted close combat users (or THPS DCCU).

The initial order is expected to be approximately SEK 130 million (13.5 million euro).



The contract has been awarded for four years, with the option to extend it for a further three years.