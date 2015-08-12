© michal mrozek dreamstime.com

Jotron upgrades Namibian ATC VHF radio equipment

Jotron AS, a manufacturer of professional communication systems for land, sea and air safety, has been awarded a contract for the supply of VoIP based ATC VHF radio communication equipment for the Windhoek FIR.

The Directorate of Civil Aviation (DCA) has been designated by the Ministry of Works and Transport to assure a safe, orderly, regular and efficient civil aviation system in Namibia.



DCA plans to improve coverage and modernize the entire ATC VHF radio communication network for the Windhoek FIR. Jotron and Teltech, a Namibian partner have been selected to supply a turn-key solution for the entire project. This project will be implemented in conjunction with two other projects: VoIP Voice Communication System (VCS) and Voice Recording System (VRS) in which Teltech will also conduct installation, commissioning and maintenance support.



“We look forward to work with Jotron on this project as they are the leaders in the IP based ground-to-air radios field,” says Ralph Erdtelt, owner of Teltech.



“Jotron is proud to take part in the modernization program for Namibia and we believe this project will provide valuable experience to all parties involved regarding the utilization of VoIP based ground-to-air communication in a countrywide network,” says Roar Flaatnes, Director for Sales & Marketing for ATC & Coastal Communication Division at Jotron. “Hopefully, other African operators will see the technological benefits of our equipment and consider following suit.”