© rob hill dreamstime.com

Jenoptik receives orders for railway technology

The Jenoptik Defense & Civil Systems division supplies alternators and power units for locomotives to Austria, the Czech Republic and Poland.

Jenoptik has concluded framework agreements with a total volume of more than six million euros with three European rail vehicle manufacturers. The company will equip over one hundred locomotives and electric locomotives with generators and in part also with power units. These energy systems are developed and produced at the Altenstadt location in Germany. Due to their high power density and reliability the alternators and power units are ideally suited for demanding environments such as rail transport where they ensure more mobility and efficiency.



"With these framework agreements we have moved an important step further towards successfully exploiting the growth opportunities in the future market of railway technology at an international level", reports Jenoptik President & CEO Michael Mertin. "These long-term co-operations also recognize our reliability and innovative strength we have shown to date. Our modern energy system solutions meet the rising demand of global railway operators for efficient and environmentally friendly energy systems for rail vehicles."



In the energy systems area, the Jenoptik Defense & Civil Systems division in Germany supplies subsystems and components for both military as well as civil applications. Jenoptik has been successfully operating in the field of power supply for trains for several years and supplies alternators and power units with different power ranges for retrofitting projects as well as for new trains.