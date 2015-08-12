© confidential info dreamstime.com

Bosch expands in Hungary

Bosch has opened its new Mobility Solutions development center in Budapest.

The site boasts nearly 1,300 engineers – twice as many as four years ago – who develop electronics and components for driver assistance and engine control systems. After Germany, Bosch employs the greatest number of researchers and developers for the Mobility Solutions business sector within Europe in Hungary. Since 2011, some 100 million euros have gone towards expanding the 50,000 square meters of the Budapest site, where the company opened its new Hungarian headquarters two years ago. More than 300 associates work in sales and administration at the Hungarian headquarters.



Over the past ten years, Bosch has invested nearly one billion euros in Hungary and considerably expanded its local presence. With its ongoing investments, the international supplier of technology and services is highlighting the growing importance of the country as a development and production site within the global Bosch network.



“We aim to strengthen our innovativeness both locally and globally with these investments,” said Dr. Dirk Hoheisel, member of the Bosch board of management, at the official opening. “In doing so, we are placing our trust in our highly qualified and dedicated associates.”