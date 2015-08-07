© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

PKC Group EBITDA grew 22% in Q2

PKC Group EBITDA – before non-recurring items – grew 22% during the second quarter, driven by continued improvement in Wiring Systems segment.

Revenue increased 8.7% on the comparison period (4-6/2014), totalling EUR 223.9 million (EUR 206.0 million). The changes in consolidation exchange rates increased the revenue by approximately +13%.



EBITDA before non-recurring items increased 21.5% on the comparison period (4-6/2014), totalling EUR 15.7 million (EUR 12.9 million) and 7.0% (6.3%) of revenue.



Wiring Systems business segment's EBITDA before non-recurring items increased 22.2% on the comparison period (4-6/2014), totalling EUR 16.5 million (EUR 13.5 million) and 7.9% (7.1%) of revenue.



Operating profit before non-recurring items increased 33.2% on the comparison period (4-6/2014), totalling EUR 8.1 million (EUR 6.1 million) and 3.6% (3.0%) of revenue.