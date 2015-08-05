© vladek dreamstime.com

Mycronic receives new order for an FPS mask writer

Mycronic has received order for an FPS mask writer within the multi-purpose segment from a customer in the US. The system is scheduled for delivery during the third quarter of 2016.

The multi-purpose market is a broad segment comprising many different application areas, including touch screen photomasks and electronic packaging.



“Mycronic's FPS is well positioned for applications within this segment for less critical photomasks. The choice of the FPS shows the customer’s continued confidence in Mycronic. The flexibility and reliability of the system provides the customer with a cost effective photomask manufacturing for a wide variety of application areas”, says Magnus Råberg, Senior VP and General Manager Pattern Generators of Mycronic AB.