Zuken USA names new president and CEO

Zuken Americas has appointed Kent McLeroth to the position of Chief Executive Officer. McLeroth joined Zuken USA in 1995 and most recently held the position of Vice President of Systems Engineering.

Jinya Katsube, Zuken COO and Representative Director, said: “Kent is a 25 year EDA industry veteran with extensive design and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) expertise. He brings technical acumen and strong core values to this leadership role. I am excited to be working with Kent as we take the Americas business to the next level.”



McLeroth commented: “I first became associated with Zuken as a customer, designing hardware for a major defense contractor, and have always been impressed with Zuken and their continuous innovation and technology leadership.”



He continued: “That leadership continues today with a product-centric design suite that is unprecedented. In virtually every industry – from transportation to aerospace to consumer electronics, today’s integrated products demand an integrated design approach and Zuken is already delivering. It is a privilege and an honor to lead our operations in the Americas as we continue our growth and technology leadership.”



McLeroth is based in the Zuken Americas headquarters in Westford, Massachusetts.