DynCorp International awarded $104.1 million contract

DynCorp International has been awarded a contract modification to continue providing aviation maintenance and logistic support at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division in Patuxent River, Maryland.

“Our team at Pax River has proudly supported the U.S. Navy for more than four decades,” said Steven Schorer, DynAviation president, DynCorp International. “We truly value our relationships within the Southern Maryland community and with this important customer.”



DI will continue providing maintenance services for the Naval Test Wing Atlantic’s fleet of test and evaluation aircraft and for the U.S. Navy Test Pilot School. This includes all rotary, fixed, lighter-than-air, and unmanned aircraft on-site for project testing, as well as transient, loaner, leased and tested civilian aircraft assigned to the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. DI will also perform supportability/safety studies and off-site aircraft safety/spill containment patrols and aircraft recovery services.



The contract modification is valued at USD 104.1 million.