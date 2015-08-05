© tom schmucker dreamstime.com

LPKF defends LDS patent in federal patent court

Laser specialist LPKF has won another victory in the legal dispute with Motorola concerning the infringement of the patent for Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) developed by LPKF.

A year ago, a lower court ruled in favour of LPKF in the patent infringement suit brought by LPKF against Motorola. Motorola subsequently appealed, but the court has not yet handed down a decision. At the same time, a decision was pending on the nullity action brought by Motorola against the patent in the Federal Patent Court in Munich. The China-based BYD Group, a Motorola supplier, joined this nullity action a few weeks ago.



On 9 July, the Federal Patent Court upheld the LDS patent as amended after LPKF provided clarifications. "Our LDS patent was strengthened by the clarifications we provided. Thanks to this, our chances of also prevailing in the patent infringement suit against Motorola in the higher court have undoubtedly improved," explains CEO Dr. Ingo Bretthauer.



Whether Motorola and BYD will appeal to Germany's Federal Court of Justice in the nullity case as well remains to be seen. LPKF will take action to ensure that the patent infringement proceedings now proceed as quickly as possible.