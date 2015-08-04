© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Mycronic receives order for a mask writer

Mycronic has received an order for a mask writer replacing an older system for manufacturing of display photomasks from a customer in Asia. It is estimated that the system will be delivered during the third quarter of 2016.

Mycronic offers mask writers for the manufacturing of photomasks within different fields of application. These areas are display manufacturing (for TV, smart phones and tablets among other things) and applications within the multi-purpose market, a broad segment comprising many different application areas.



”This is the second order for a mask writer to be delivered in exchange for one of the customer´s older systems. The mask writer is scalable, which provides the customer with the possibility to further upgrade the mask writer later on,” says Magnus Råberg, Senior VP & General Manager for business area PG at Mycronic AB. “The order confirms that our replacement offering addresses several of the challenges that our customers are facing.”



The price level for a replacement mask writer built on the Prexision platform is normally in the range of USD 12–16 million depending on the configuration and type of machine traded in.