© trueffelpix dreamstime.com

Sales & customer service manager appointed at Ventec UK

Ventec Europe has appointed Liam Lynch as Sales & Customer Service Manager for Ventec UK.

COO Mark Goodwin explained the rationale behind Liam’s appointment: “As our organisation continues to evolve, we recognise the need to bring our internal and external sales teams in the UK and UK-managed territories under a single reporting line and manager, and Liam is the perfect candidate for the position, with his proven management capabilities and his extensive product and market knowledge. His experience will be instrumental in developing sales of selected complementary products such as drill entry and exit materials, release films, press packaging materials and including the services of our high technology mass lamination facility all supported through the Ventec UK infrastructure.”



Liam Lynch commented “Although I have greatly enjoyed my achievements over 18 years in laminate distribution, I am increasingly aware of the market trend for the OEM to set the specification and to demand that PCB suppliers purchase nominated substrate materials direct from the primary manufacturer. I have a clear understanding of Ventec’s commitment to technology, quality and customer service, and look forward to becoming a member of the Ventec UK management team.”