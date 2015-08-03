©

Oscilloquartz acquires Time4 Systems

Oscilloquartz, an ADVA Optical Networking company, has acquired Time4 Systems to help it capitalise on new synchronization opportunities.

Based in Finland, Time4 Systems produces SFP-based pluggable clock devices that drive synchronization deeper into the access network. The SFP-based pluggable clock devices will become a part of the Oscilloquartz product portfolio and complement its existing synchronization offerings.



"Time4 Systems has a strategic understanding of the synchronization space. Their SFP-based pluggable sync devices are a clear example of this. They are a breakthrough technology for our industry," said Brian Protiva, CEO, ADVA Optical Networking. "This technology enables Time4 Systems to address a number of key pain points for service providers that are seeking to deploy synchronization devices much deeper in the access network. This is why we acquired them. They are an ideal fit for our Oscilloquartz business and further strengthen a strong product portfolio. In fact, we already have a number of new business opportunities that we're pursuing and we believe there's a very clear market out there."