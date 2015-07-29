© mailthepic dreamstime.com

GKN meets the Fokker(s)

UK-based GKN plc has agreed to acquire Fokker Technologies Group B.V. from Arle Capital for an enterprise value of EUR 706 million.

Fokker is a specialist tier one aerospace supplier in aerostructures, electrical wiring systems, landing gear and associated services, across commercial, military and business jet end markets. Its headquarters are in the Netherlands.



With the transaction GKN will further expand its global footprint with presence in China, Turkey, India and Mexico. At the same time the company will move to number two in aerostructures and becomes number three in electrical wiring systems, GKN states in the press release.



“Fokker is an excellent strategic and cultural fit which supports our growth strategy. It strengthens GKN Aerospace’s market leadership, manufacturing footprint and technology. This transaction will increase our shipset value on key growth programmes in both the commercial and military markets including Fokker’s complementary positions on the A350 and the F-35. Fokker’s sizable China operations also help boost GKN Aerospace’s activity in this important region,” said Nigel Stein, Chief Executive, GKN plc. “Fokker is a great business with a strong brand and has significant technology heritage. We believe that it will benefit from GKN’s operational focus and long-term approach. I look forward to welcoming the Fokker workforce to GKN.”