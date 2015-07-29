© trueffelpix dreamstime.com

AEG Power Solutions appoints new global service VP

AEG Power Solutions has appointed Paul Radcliffe as Global Service Vice-President for the Group, effective since July 1.

His mission will focus on developing and implementing a coordinated and aggressive service strategy for AEG Power Solutions worldwide to complete the Group offering and positioning on power solutions for infrastructures, industry, transportation or data & IT critical applications. He reports directly to Jeffrey Casper, CEO.



“Paul brings to our organization a wealth of experience he gained among others during his years at ABB and Areva and which combines leadership and technical expertise. I am very pleased to have him join the team”, comments Jeffrey Casper, AEG PS CEO. Service is one of the main line we are working on to develop our business. Customers are looking for premium, reactive and global service around the world. We have this expertise but need to grow it and make it easy for all types of customers: acting promptly locally but with a global vision when required. I’m looking forward to working with Paul in reinforcing and developing our service capabilities and business with an innovative approach”.