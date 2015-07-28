© 3quarks dreamstime.com

Harris and CPqD gets contract to support Brazilian air force

Harris Corporation and CPqD, a private organization focused on information and communications technologies, have been awarded a two-year contract to provide a monitor and control system and on-site operations support for the Brazilian Air Force air traffic control (ATC) network.

The contract will enable network operations center personnel to remotely monitor Brazilian Airspace Control System equipment, including surveillance, navigation, and communications systems.



Harris will provide specialized technical services and operations support. CPqD will supply its Intelligent Management Monitor and Control product, which is a network management and services platform.



“Harris provides highly secure and reliable communications solutions to customers in more than 125 countries around the world, including the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide communications network,” said Reinaldo Rezende, president, Harris Brazil. “We are committed to bringing new technologies and capabilities to Brazil as it continues to expand and upgrade its communications infrastructure.”



"CPqD has extensive experience implementing operational support systems for telecommunications companies in Brazil as well as many other Latin American countries”, said Sebastião Sahão Junior, president, CPqD. "It is this experience, coupled with our field proven solution, which we will employ to more efficiently manage Brazilian airspace.”