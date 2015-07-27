© ginasanders dreamstime.com

EU approves aid for charging infrastructure in the Netherlands

The European Commission has approved Dutch plans to provide almost EUR 33 million of public funding for the installation and operation of charging stations for electric vehicles.

This scheme will contribute to the roll-out of the necessary infrastructure to make electric cars a viable alternative in the Netherlands.



Margrethe Vestager, Commissioner in charge of competition, said:"Electric cars can provide real benefits to society by reducing CO₂emissions, pollution and noise. The Dutch public support scheme approved today will help make electric cars a viable alternative to citizens in the Netherlands by providing the necessary infrastructure, whilst keeping costs under control in line with EU state aid rules."



Under the Dutch Green Deal scheme for publicly accessible charging infrastructure, local authorities can decide to participate in the support scheme and choose from a number of options the type of charging post infrastructure that best suits their local community. The public funding for the installation and operation of electric charging posts in their area comes from the local authority concerned and is complemented by the central government. The scheme also requires local authorities to draw in private investment to be eligible for the state support.



The operators of the electric charging posts will be selected through competitive tenders. The scheme will last for 3 years ending on 1 July 2018.