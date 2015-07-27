© pichetw dreamstime.com_hand pushing information button on touch screen

Flextronics officially changes name to Flex

EMS-provider Flextronics has officially changed its name to Flex, as the company today is more than just an EMS, supply chain solutions or a 'tronics' company.

"We have progressed in our product and service offering over the years, adding many new solutions, and today we are much more than just an EMS, supply chain solutions or 'tronics' company," said Michael Mendenhall, Flex chief marketing and communications officer. "And while we recognize that the company flourished in the Information Age, we are now defining the new Age of Intelligence. Our name change – from Flextronics to Flex – reflects our evolution."



Mendenhall continued, "The Age of Intelligence is marked by a growing number of connected, intelligent devices. It is an evolving ecosystem that interacts to deliver greater capabilities, efficiencies and experiences – changing the way we live, work and play."



Flex CEO Mike McNamara added, "This is a new era of rapid transition and transformation, full of new disruptive technologies and business models. Our customers are facing a future that requires connectivity and intelligence in new products from almost every industry. With our full range of services, from sketch to scale, Flex is extremely well positioned to help customers manage these challenges and capitalize on the opportunities that arise from this transformative period."